Two women killed in multi-vehicle crash in Palm Springs

Two dead after five-vehicle crash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department shut down a major road Monday afternoon after a deadly crash. North Indian Canyon Drive appeared to remain shut down Tuesday morning.

The Riverside County Coroners Office released the identities of the motorists killed Tuesday. Adele Johnson, 51, of Palm Springs died at Desert Regional Medical Center. Desseree Lopez, 34, of Palm Springs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to police, the crash was reported near N. Indian Canyon Drive near W. Tramview Road at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Police said five cars and trucks were involved in the collision. Besides those killed, two other occupants, also from separate vehicles, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

N. Indian Canyon Dr. between E. San Rafael Dr. and Interstate 10 was closed to traffic through Tuesday morning.

One of the cars involved in the crash also collided into a power pole, causing a power outage in the area. Southern California Edison's outage page listed two customers affected by this outage. Power was expected to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to SCE.

Palm Springs Police Lieutenant Frank Browning told News Channel 3's Madison Weil police did not believe drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The Palm Springs Police Department Traffic Bureau was asking for any witnesses to call 760-323-8125.

