Roads reopen after deadly collision in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - UPDATE: Man killed in Palm Springs hit-and-run, police seek suspect vehicle
***
Roads have reopened in Palm Springs following a deadly collision overnight.
The Palm Springs Police Department announced S Palm Canyon between E Mesquite Road & E Morongo Road was shut down due to the crash, reported at approximately 9:37 p.m.
The roads were reopened at 4:40 a.m.
Officers had asked that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.
Palm Springs Police have not released details of the wreck.
We are working on confirming more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15