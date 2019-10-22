Roads reopen after deadly collision in Palm Springs

Roads reopen after Palm Springs hit and run

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - UPDATE: Man killed in Palm Springs hit-and-run, police seek suspect vehicle

Roads have reopened in Palm Springs following a deadly collision overnight.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced S Palm Canyon between E Mesquite Road & E Morongo Road was shut down due to the crash, reported at approximately 9:37 p.m.

The roads were reopened at 4:40 a.m.

Officers had asked that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Palm Springs Police have not released details of the wreck.

