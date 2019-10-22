News

Roads reopen after deadly collision in Palm Springs

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 09:44 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:34 AM PDT

Roads reopen after Palm Springs hit and run

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - UPDATE: Man killed in Palm Springs hit-and-run, police seek suspect vehicle

Roads have reopened in Palm Springs following a deadly collision overnight.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced S Palm Canyon between E Mesquite Road & E Morongo Road was shut down due to the crash, reported at approximately 9:37 p.m.

The roads were reopened at 4:40 a.m.

Officers had asked that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area.

Palm Springs Police have not released details of the wreck.

We are working on confirming more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


