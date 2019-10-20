Deadly accident on Highway 74 south of Palm Desert

101919 DEADLY CRASH

PALM DESERT, Calif. - One person is dead after a vehicle went off Highway 74, down an embankment and caught fire.

It happened near Vista Point, south of Palm Desert.

The CHP received the initial report at 7:39, Saturday night.

The CHP says one person was left trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Cal Fire says one person was take to the hospital with serious injuries and a third person suffered minor injuries.

Cal Fire says the fire has been contained.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

