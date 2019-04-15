Deadline arrives to file federal taxes

0415 tax day

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - It's here. The day taxpayers have to reckon with Uncle Sam, as Monday's tax filing deadline arrives, many of us haven't filed our returns.

This past Friday, the IRA pegged the number at 50 million.

For those who haven't filed, the advice is to step on it - but take it easy. The IRS reminds taxpayers that they can make mistakes when hurrying to file a tax return. Errors can result in longer processing times and possible delays of any refund you may be getting.

The best way to avoid common mistakes is to file electronically.

The IRS estimates about 70% of taxpayers can file their tax returns at no charge by using the IRS Free File software.

Anyone in the Coachella Valley looking to mail their tax returns after 5 p.m., the San Bernardino Processing & Distribution Center, located at 1900 W. Redlands Blvd., will be extending mail collection service until 8:00 p.m. on April 15 to accommodate last-minute tax filers. Mail being dropped must already have postage applied.

