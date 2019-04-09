Testimony ends in execution eligibility trial for alleged cop-killer
INDIO, Calif. - The decision on whether or not John Hernandez Felix could be sentenced to death now sits in the hands of a judge.
John Hernandez Felix, 28, is accused of gunning down veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, on Oct. 8, 2016, after they responded to a family disturbance call at his home. Testimony at a hearing last year indicated the 911 call that preceded the gunfire was sparked by a fight between Felix and his sister over a remote control device.
Felix returned to Indio court today for the fourth day of his Atkins trial, which will determine if he is mentally fit to be executed. Testimony came to a close in this phase of the trial today, with the prosecution calling three expert witnesses to the stand to attempt to prove that Felix does not meet the criteria for an intellectual disability.
Jake Ingrassia has been in Indio court for all four days of the Atkins trial - follow his full notes from day four below.
Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15