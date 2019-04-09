Day 3 of execution eligibility trial for alleged cop-killer
INDIO, Calif.- - A trial to determine whether an accused cop killer charged with the slayings of two Palm Springs police officers is mentally fit to be executed entered its third day Thursday.
John Hernandez Felix, 28, is accused of gunning down veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, on Oct. 8, 2016, after they responded to a family disturbance call at his home. Testimony at a hearing last year indicated the 911 call that preceded the gunfire was sparked by a fight between Felix and his sister over a remote control device.
In Day 2 of the court proceedings, the defense called two neuropsychologists to the stand to detail previous mental evaluations of Felix. The witnesses called to the stand explained that the defendant is significantly impaired when it comes to verbally based skills, and has memory and attention problems, which are emblematic of intellectual disability.
A close relative of one of the fallen police officers believes the contrary, however, positing that the vicious attack on PSPD officers required someone highly capable of planning it out.
"The whole process he went through to kill the police officers doesn't include any stupidity at all." said Jose Vega, the brother of fallen officer Vega."He might have been stupid to react the way he did, but what he accomplished, what he got done, that's not a stupid man's activity."
This hearing -- called at Atkins hearing -- is being held to determine whether a defendant is considered too intellectually incapacitated to be executed. The 2002 Atkins v. Virginia case led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that it is cruel and unusual punishment to execute a defendant with intellectual disabilities.
Testimony is expected last through the week, with a final ruling from Riverside County Superior Court Judge Anthony R. Villalobos expected by the end of the month. At least one more defense expert witness, as well as a prosecution expert witness, are expected to testify.
Felix previously underwent a mental health competency trial in late 2017 after his attorneys, John Dolan and Jacob Devane, sought to have him found mentally incompetent to stand trial. They argued Felix suffers from ``traumatic amnesia'' and has no memory of the shooting, preventing him from contributing to an adequate defense.
Criminal proceedings were suspended for about six months before Villalobos ruled that the defendant was competent.
Felix is accused of opening fire on Vega, Zerebny and a third officer through the metal screen door of his home as they approached. He also allegedly fired on five of their colleagues, who were not struck by the gunfire.
District Attorney Mike Hestrin has alleged that Felix, who's accused of donning body armor and firing armor-piercing rounds from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, specifically targeted police.
Felix is charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, with special circumstance allegations of killing police officers and committing multiple murders which make him eligible for capital punishment if he's found guilty.
Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers to be killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.
Vega had been with the department 35 years -- five years past his retirement eligibility -- and had planned to finish his career last December. He had eight children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Zerebny had been with the department for a year and a half and had just returned to duty from maternity leave after the birth of a daughter, Cora, four months before her death.
