Day 3 of execution eligibility trial for alleged cop-killer

INDIO, Calif.- - A trial to determine whether an accused cop killer charged with the slayings of two Palm Springs police officers is mentally fit to be executed entered its third day Thursday.



John Hernandez Felix, 28, is accused of gunning down veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, on Oct. 8, 2016, after they responded to a family disturbance call at his home. Testimony at a hearing last year indicated the 911 call that preceded the gunfire was sparked by a fight between Felix and his sister over a remote control device.

In Day 2 of the court proceedings, the defense called two neuropsychologists to the stand to detail previous mental evaluations of Felix. The witnesses called to the stand explained that the defendant is significantly impaired when it comes to verbally based skills, and has memory and attention problems, which are emblematic of intellectual disability.

A close relative of one of the fallen police officers believes the contrary, however, positing that the vicious attack on PSPD officers required someone highly capable of planning it out.

"The whole process he went through to kill the police officers doesn't include any stupidity at all." said Jose Vega, the brother of fallen officer Vega."He might have been stupid to react the way he did, but what he accomplished, what he got done, that's not a stupid man's activity."



This hearing -- called at Atkins hearing -- is being held to determine whether a defendant is considered too intellectually incapacitated to be executed. The 2002 Atkins v. Virginia case led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that it is cruel and unusual punishment to execute a defendant with intellectual disabilities.

Jake Ingrassia is in Indio with up-to-the-minute tweets from court - follow the live updates below:

Dr. Bosch said in the malingering test, Felix scored lower than someone would merely using luck. She said not only does he know the correct answer, he is intentionally choosing the wrong one. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Court breaks. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

The instructions for the malingering test doesn't indicate the purpose of the test – only that the subject will be matching pictures. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Dr. Bosch met with Felix at his detention center for four hours in Sept 2018. One of the things she tested for was malingering/faking symptoms. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

In one class, school reports show Felix got an "A" the first semester and a "D-" the second.



Dr. Bosch says the grades of a student with an intellectual disability would be consistently poor throughout the school year. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Diagnostic criteria of intellectual disability:

- IQ significantly below average

- deficits in conceptual, social, practical areas (needs 2/3)

- these must onset before age 18



All 3 of these must be met to be intellectually disabled. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Dr. Bosch says intellectual disability and mental retardation are equatable. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Dr. Gilewski's testimony concludes, he is excused subject to recall. The People's first witness is called to the stand - Dr. Jennifer Bosch, a clinical and forensic psychologist. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Tense moments back from lunch - Dr. Gilewski appears to job shame those who work in restaurants or food service -- saying Felix's "vocational choices" are a result of his intellectual disability. Cross examination and redirects ensue to clarify what he meant. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Prosecutor questions Dr. Gilewski why he reported "probable" ADHD and "social anxiety disorder" based on Felix's own statements. She says dr. really wants to make the case that Felix has an intellectual disability. Reminder that Dr. Gilewski is retained by the defense. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Court breaks. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

In a memory test, Dr. Gilewski, a memory expert, put him in the lowest percentile - below 1%. But Paradise disputes -- he can remember every detail of his life, including his mother's recipes. Doesn't that indicate that he's faking it and intentionally answering wrong, she asks. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

She is trying to demonstrate that Felix malingered in these tests -- or underrepresented his abilities. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

On a fruits and vegetables naming test, he placed in the bottom 4 percentile. Paradise asks, you’re telling me someone who completed high school and worked in a restaurant couldn't name fruits and vegetables?! — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

On a “picture naming” test Felix got 8/10 correct. The pictures he had to name were a chair, a pencil, a well, a giraffe, a sailboat, a cabin, pliers, a trumpet, and a clothespin. He conceptually knew what a clothespin and well were, but couldn't name them in English or Spanish. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Dr. Gilewski submits that on one page, there are no consistencies between the two evaluations. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Paradise’s line of questioning shows she is looking to expose inconsistencies between his analysis of Felix and that of Dr. Chalgujian, an earlier defense expert witness. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

Michelle Paradise, the prosecutor in this case, has been cross-examining Dr. Gilewski, a defense expert witness and neuropsychologist. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018

It’s day three of John Hernandez Felix’s execution eligibility trial. Felix is accused of killing two Palm Springs police officers two years ago.

Follow my live coverage: https://t.co/FWLzJOgPDt — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 11, 2018



Testimony is expected last through the week, with a final ruling from Riverside County Superior Court Judge Anthony R. Villalobos expected by the end of the month. At least one more defense expert witness, as well as a prosecution expert witness, are expected to testify.



Felix previously underwent a mental health competency trial in late 2017 after his attorneys, John Dolan and Jacob Devane, sought to have him found mentally incompetent to stand trial. They argued Felix suffers from ``traumatic amnesia'' and has no memory of the shooting, preventing him from contributing to an adequate defense.



Criminal proceedings were suspended for about six months before Villalobos ruled that the defendant was competent.

Felix is accused of opening fire on Vega, Zerebny and a third officer through the metal screen door of his home as they approached. He also allegedly fired on five of their colleagues, who were not struck by the gunfire.



District Attorney Mike Hestrin has alleged that Felix, who's accused of donning body armor and firing armor-piercing rounds from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, specifically targeted police.

Felix is charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, with special circumstance allegations of killing police officers and committing multiple murders which make him eligible for capital punishment if he's found guilty.



Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers to be killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.



Vega had been with the department 35 years -- five years past his retirement eligibility -- and had planned to finish his career last December. He had eight children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Zerebny had been with the department for a year and a half and had just returned to duty from maternity leave after the birth of a daughter, Cora, four months before her death.

