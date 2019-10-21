News

Dangerous Apps - airing Thursday at 6 on News Channel 3

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 04:33 PM PDT

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Smartphone apps are changing not only how kids communicate with one another, but also how they could be targeted by potential predators.

In the current age of social media, there are several apps and features authorities say parents should know about. Some, used by predators recently arrested in the area.

While certain apps like Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok are popular, most have messaging services. In the case of another popular app, Kik, strangers often engage with each other or can share each other's location: "It has happened to me before like older men would text me...I would just ignore them or sometimes I would delete the app and never use it again...ever since I've never used it," said Haneen Abuhammad, an Indio High School student.

