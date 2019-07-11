Cyclist killed in collision with concrete pole

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after crashing his bicycle into a concrete pole in Palm Desert.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies began receiving reports of a man on the ground near the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Monterey Avenue at 8:04 a.m.

Deputies determined the cyclist was traveling east on Dinah Shore Drive when he veered off the road and went into an adjacent parking lot. After entering the parking lot, the cyclist struck a concrete pole.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released when his next of kin are notified.

The Palm Desert Station's Traffic Reconstruction Team has assumed the investigation. The investigation to determine the cause of the collision remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to call Deputy Francis Avila of the Palm Desert Station's Traffic Team at (760) 836-1600.