CVWD issues warning about water district employee impersonator

The Coachella Valley Water District warned residents today about a man who impersonated a district employee and tried to get into a customer's home.

According to the district, a customer reported that a man visited his property around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday claiming to be with the water district.

The imposter, who apparently had a non-CVWD identification badge, asked the customer questions about his water usage and for his family's personal contact information, then asked to enter the customer's home, CVWD officials said.

It was unclear if the suspect actually entered the customer's home.

"CVWD employees in the field will always have CVWD identification, will be wearing a CVWD uniform and will be driving a CVWD truck,'' water district officials said.

The water district encouraged customers to call police if anyone tries to enter their home under false pretenses.