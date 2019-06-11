CVWD approves increase to domestic water rates
Domestic water rates will be increasing starting next month.
During Tuesday's meeting, the Coachella Valley Water District board of directors passed an ordinance which increases the average monthly bill for customers by $1.84 per month.
According to a news release by CVWD, staff had originally recommended a higher rate, citing CVWD's upcoming capital improvement program which will provide important upgrades to infrastructure.
Some of these projects include replacing miles of water main and 64 reservoirs that are in need of inspections and rehabilitation.
CVWD revealed the three-year forecast shows a budget shortfall of $81 million. They were presented with three options to increase rates and close the gaps. The board supported 'Option A' which "increases the consumptive and service charge rates enough to cover the fiscal 2020 shortfall in fiscal 2020, and cover the fiscal 2021 shortfall in fiscal 2021."
The new rate will go into effect on July 1.
