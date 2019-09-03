CVUSD: Threat to students unsubstantiated

THERMAL, Calif. - The Coachella Valley Unified School district had not substantiated a threat to students shared on social media Monday.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department released a statement at 7:21 a.m. saying, "Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station conducted an investigation into a Snapchat image circulating around social media that indicates a threat to CVHS. The investigation revealed no credibility to this threat. We are working in conjunction with the school district to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. If you see or hear something, say something."

Viewers shared an image of a post shared on Snap Chat with KESQ News Channel 3 early Tuesday morning. The message told students not to go to school on Tuesday if they want to stay alive. The message was shared with us by a parent of a student at Coachella Valley High School.

News Channel 3 contacted the Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent, D. Maria Gandera who stated, "We became aware of this post late last night and began working with law enforcement to investigate it. Local law enforcement were unable to substantiate the post as a credible threat. We will continue to work with law enforcement and our own security department to ensure the safety of our students."

#CoachellaValley HS (CVHS)



Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station conducted an investigation into a Snapchat image circulating around social media that indicates a threat to CVHS. The investigation revealed no credibility to this threat... — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 3, 2019

#CoachellaValley

Cont...



We are working in conjunction with the school district to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff.



▪️If you see or hear something, say something ▪️ https://t.co/V4IxT8A6yb — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 3, 2019

Dr. Gandera added the alleged threat was not focused, "on our CVHS but to general CVHS. Speaks to CHUla Heads - not us." Gandera said it was investigated immediately out of an abundance of caution.

There is a Chula Vista High School near San Diego that shares the same school letters "CVHS" as Coachella Valley High School.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as we follow this breaking news.