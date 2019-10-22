CVUSD schools closures remain, put strain on afterschool program

CVUSD schools will remain closed Tuesday

THERMAL, Calif.- - Coachella Valley Unified School District schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

"As the fire and smoke continues, the District will remain closed for Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Our understanding is that the fire will shortly be fully contained, and we look forward to returning to school," read a post from the CVUSD Facebook page.

The fire near 66th Avenue and Martinez Road at the Sun Valley Recycling Center has been burning since Oct. 14. On October 17, 14 students from Desert Mirage High School were taken to a hospital with respiratory problems due to the smoke, and several schools were evacuated.

Classes have not been in session since Thursday's incident.

Schools were also closed Monday, putting a strain on one afterschool program in Mecca.



"If they don't open then of course we open because we have to help out the family. But if they open then we don't have to open until after school, but if we don't have that communication, it's kind of tough to figure things out," said Mecca Boys and Girls Club Unit Director, Ray Amador.

The center was hit by a sudden drop in students. Officials say the closures, along with not knowing an ample amount ahead of time, is creating a staffing issue.

"Staff, you have to send some home, and they won't come in. We go by how many kids we have," Amador said.

Amador says the drop in attendance is not only because of the closures, but because many parents are unaware that the Boys and Girls Club is still open.

Meanwhile, school officials say they are in the process of notifying parents and staff by phone and through social media for Tuesday's cancellation.