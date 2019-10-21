CVUSD keeps schools closed due to smoke, update coming Monday
THERMAL, Calif.- - The Coachella Valley Unified School District canceled school Monday due to a mulch fire burning in Thermal that has caused air quality concerns.
''Our understanding is that the fire will shortly be fully contained and we look forward to returning to school. We will update everyone on Monday afternoon,'' district officials said in a social media post.
On Thursday, 14 students from Desert Mirage High School were taken to a hospital with respiratory problems due to the smoke, and several schools were evacuated. Classes were cancelled district-wide on Friday.
The fire near 66th Avenue and Martinez Road at the Sun Valley Recycling Center has been burning since Oct. 14.
A smoke advisory was issued through Monday afternoon by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
The closure will also affect district offices.
