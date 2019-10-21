CVUSD keeps schools closed due to smoke, update coming Monday

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Smoke visible from Toro Canyon Middle School. The school is right next to Desert Mirage High School and Las Palmitas Elementary School. The three schools are also right across the street from the recycling facility where the mulch fires have been originating from.

THERMAL, Calif.- - The Coachella Valley Unified School District canceled school Monday due to a mulch fire burning in Thermal that has caused air quality concerns.



''Our understanding is that the fire will shortly be fully contained and we look forward to returning to school. We will update everyone on Monday afternoon,'' district officials said in a social media post.



On Thursday, 14 students from Desert Mirage High School were taken to a hospital with respiratory problems due to the smoke, and several schools were evacuated. Classes were cancelled district-wide on Friday.

The fire near 66th Avenue and Martinez Road at the Sun Valley Recycling Center has been burning since Oct. 14.



A smoke advisory was issued through Monday afternoon by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.



Map of advisory (Courtesy of South Coast AQMD )

The closure will also affect district offices.