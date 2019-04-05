CVUSD hidden camera investigation continues, teachers want answers

CVUSD hidden camera investigation contin

COACHELLA, Calif. - Parents and teachers are still uneasy after a hidden camera was found at Saul Martinez elementary school in Coachella. The Coachella Valley Unified School District had their board meeting Thursday night where the incident and resulting investigation were brought up.

Carissa Carrera, the president of the Coachella Valley Teacher’s Association, took the stand at the meeting to address the board directly expressing concerns that teachers haven’t been given an update on the camera investigation.

"It's not okay. And we need them to acknowledge that it's not okay and not cover something up. I'm not saying that they are covering something up, but it feels that way," Carrera said.

Carrera added that teachers within the district have many questions and feel frustrated with how the incident has been handled. She said it's a misdemeanor to record in the classroom without a teacher's knowledge.

“Nobody is addressing the problem of the cameras that were found, and people are really concerned about what is going on. And the point that I was trying to make tonight is that they don’t want people speculating about what’s going on, but they’re causing us to do that because they won’t tell us,” she said.

After her comments, the board entering into a closed session. When they returned, a few board members addressed the situation, apologizing that they are unable to provide new information until the investigation concludes. They said safety is a top priority within the district, and that once the legal process unfolds, they do intend to release a report on the incident. They did not, however, provide details on when.

The board declined to interview with News Channel 3.