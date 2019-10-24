CVUSD classes cancelled Thursday, will reopen on Friday
Coachella Valley Unified School District officials announce classes will remain closed on Thursday, but district schools will be back in session on Friday.
11- and 12-month district employees will return to work on Thursday in order to prepare for the return of our students on Friday, the district wrote on its Facebook page.
CVUSD schools have been closed since Friday due to concerns over the air quality in the area stemming from a mulch fire burning at a recycling facility on Martinez Road, right across the street from three Thermal schools.
The fire is currently 50% contained, officials told News Channel 3.
The district advises people who suffer from sensitive medical conditions to continue to follow their doctor's advice.
Full notice from CVUSD:
Dear CVUSD Community,
We thank you for your patience and support this past week as we deal with the fires. Every day we have received up to date information that has guided our decision about schools for the next day. We have received information from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, CalFire, AQMD, and other agencies. While there will continue to be smoke until the fire is extinguished, studies by the EPA have shown that the smoke is not hazardous. People who suffer from sensitive medical conditions should continue to follow their doctor's advice. As a result of this information, CVUSD schools will reopen on Friday, October 25, 2019. Schools will continue to follow inclement weather protocols as needed.
Our 11 and 12 month employees will return to work on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in order to prepare for the return of our students on Friday. We THANK YOU for your patience and support during this past week.
