CVUSD classes cancelled Thursday, will reopen on Friday

CVUSD schools remain closed Thursday

Coachella Valley Unified School District officials announce classes will remain closed on Thursday, but district schools will be back in session on Friday.

11- and 12-month district employees will return to work on Thursday in order to prepare for the return of our students on Friday, the district wrote on its Facebook page.

CVUSD schools have been closed since Friday due to concerns over the air quality in the area stemming from a mulch fire burning at a recycling facility on Martinez Road, right across the street from three Thermal schools.

CVUSD classes cancelled for a third day due to smoke

The fire is currently 50% contained, officials told News Channel 3.

The district advises people who suffer from sensitive medical conditions to continue to follow their doctor's advice.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.