News

CVUSD cancels classes for Wednesday as air quality concerns continue

Fourth day schools are closed

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:16 PM PDT

The Coachella Valley Unified School District announced its schools will remain closed on Wednesday due to concerns over air quality stemming from a mulch fire burning near Thermal.

Statement from CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria G. Gandera:

"As the District continues to work closely with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) , BIA, and CalFire, we will be closing the District for one more day, Wednesday, October 23, 2019.   We will continue to monitor the situation and work with AQMD and EPA as they monitor the levels on our school sites. We will update everyone by Wednesday evening.  We thank everyone for their continued understanding and support."

The fire has been burning since Monday, Oct. 14. at a recycling facility on Martinez Road. It burned 32 acres and continues to emanate smoke. People across the Coachella Valley are experiencing those smokey conditions.

On Friday, several students from the three schools next to the site of the fire were taken to the hospital with respiratory issues. In total, 25 students were treated, 14 students were hospitalized.  

CVUSD has shut down a total of 22 locations due to poor air quality caused by the fire.

A cease and desist order had been issued for the recycling center which has also been at the center of several mulch fires already this year.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries