CVUSD cancels classes for Wednesday as air quality concerns continue

The Coachella Valley Unified School District announced its schools will remain closed on Wednesday due to concerns over air quality stemming from a mulch fire burning near Thermal.

Statement from CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria G. Gandera: "As the District continues to work closely with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) , BIA, and CalFire, we will be closing the District for one more day, Wednesday, October 23, 2019. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with AQMD and EPA as they monitor the levels on our school sites. We will update everyone by Wednesday evening. We thank everyone for their continued understanding and support."

The fire has been burning since Monday, Oct. 14. at a recycling facility on Martinez Road. It burned 32 acres and continues to emanate smoke. People across the Coachella Valley are experiencing those smokey conditions.

On Friday, several students from the three schools next to the site of the fire were taken to the hospital with respiratory issues. In total, 25 students were treated, 14 students were hospitalized.

Over a dozen students treated for smoke-related health issues

CVUSD has shut down a total of 22 locations due to poor air quality caused by the fire.

A cease and desist order had been issued for the recycling center which has also been at the center of several mulch fires already this year.