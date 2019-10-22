CVUSD campuses closed for third day, smokey conditions continue across valley

CVUSD classes cancelled for a third day due to smoke

THERMAL, Calif. - Coachella Valley Unified School District classes are cancelled for a third day now, after a district meeting Monday night. Smoke from the ongoing fire in Thermal remains a continued health concern for students and faculty.

People across the Coachella Valley are experiencing smokey conditions, as winds have not provided much help in moving smoke out of the area, according to News Channel 3's meterologist Patrick Evans.

CVUSD has shut down 22 locations due to poor air quality. This comes after an emergency evacuation of four campuses last Friday, when several students were taken to the hospital with respiratory issues.

With the ongoing closures, parents are having to move their schedules around to care for their kids. The Mecca Boys & Girls Club is an important resource. The club says attendance is down since school has been cancelled, but they’re reminding families they are open for anyone in need:

“Some parents that really need the help, that don't have babysitting, they have to go to work. We're open for them. Everybody has to continue and live their life," said Ray Amador, Unit Director, Mecca Boys and Girls Club.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on air quality and the ongoing school closures.