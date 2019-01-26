News

CVSUD facing budget troubles

By:

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 08:54 PM PST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 09:38 PM PST

The Coachella Valley Unified School District sent a letter to parents revealing the district is facing some the serious budget troubles in the next two years.

CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez wrote that a projection forecasts a deficit of $6.8 million for the next school year and $8.9 million for the 2020-2021 school year.

Gomez says that the fiscal distress was caused by declining enrollment over the last 4 years which resulted in reduced revenue in the amount of $12 million this year.

In the district's annual audit finding, it was suggested CVUSD reduce cost by about $7.8 million in 2019-2020 and an addition $20 million in 2020-21.

