CVSUD facing budget troubles
The Coachella Valley Unified School District sent a letter to parents revealing the district is facing some the serious budget troubles in the next two years.
CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez wrote that a projection forecasts a deficit of $6.8 million for the next school year and $8.9 million for the 2020-2021 school year.
Gomez says that the fiscal distress was caused by declining enrollment over the last 4 years which resulted in reduced revenue in the amount of $12 million this year.
In the district's annual audit finding, it was suggested CVUSD reduce cost by about $7.8 million in 2019-2020 and an addition $20 million in 2020-21.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15