CVSUD facing budget troubles

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District sent a letter to parents revealing the district is facing some the serious budget troubles in the next two years.

CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez wrote that a projection forecasts a deficit of $6.8 million for the next school year and $8.9 million for the 2020-2021 school year.

Letter from CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez to parents

Letter from CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez to parents

Gomez says that the fiscal distress was caused by declining enrollment over the last 4 years which resulted in reduced revenue in the amount of $12 million this year.

Letter from CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez to parents (2nd page)

Letter from CVUSD Superintendent Edwin Gomez to parents (2nd page)

In the district's annual audit finding, it was suggested CVUSD reduce cost by about $7.8 million in 2019-2020 and an addition $20 million in 2020-21.