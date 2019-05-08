CSUSB Palm Desert issues warning about coyotes

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A few mascots have been spotted on a local college campus.

Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus issued a warning Tuesday afternoon following some coyote spottings on its campus off Cook Street.

The Facebook post urges people on campus to not to "approach them...feed them, touch them, or disturb them."

Although CSUSB's mascot is the coyote, a college staff member said that they have not named their furry friends who have been roaming around the area.

Photos taken by CSUSB student Fabiola Mitre show one of the coyotes roaming on Berger Drive, which connects Cook Street and Frank Sinatra drive, cutting through campus.

Another photo passed along to News Channel 3 show an adult coyote and several pups in a field by the college. The critters have been reportedly roaming the area for "a few days" according to a college staff member.