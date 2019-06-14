CSUSB Palm Desert awards highest number of degrees in school history

CSUSB Palm Desert's largest class gradua

Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus awarded the highest number of degrees in school history during this year's commencement ceremony.

394 Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees were given to students during the 29th annual commencement ceremony at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage Thursday evening.

One student spoke with News Channel 3 about how she was feeling after receiving her diploma.

"Luckily, I'm here now and graduating with my best friend and the 5 girls that I've spent the last two years with. We struggled. We cried. We did everything together. It's a huge accomplishment. so we're super excited," said Daniela Dealba, a Communication major at CSUSB Palm Desert.

School officials say they expect the number of degrees awarded to grow each year due to the continued popularity and growth of the campus.

Almost 4,000 people have graduated from the Palm Desert campus since it's inception 33 years ago.