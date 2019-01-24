CSUSB nursing students raising money for research trip to South Korea

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A few local students are looking to improve nursing in South Korea by addressing bullying and incivility in hospitals, but they need some community help in order to travel there.

These nursing students are working together as they practice checking a patient. It’s a positive relationship that doesn’t always happen due to hostile interactions nurses call “incivility” at hospitals.

“The way people are interact with each other as far as being talked down to, being ignored sometimes, or just being told you don’t need to be involved,” Michael Muela, a CSUSB nursing student, said.

It’s a worldwide issue for nurses in highly charged hospital environments. These students have been learning to address it through their lessons at Cal State San Bernardino in Palm Desert.

“If you see something, say something. If I see one of my colleagues disrespected, in some manner, I address by seeing if they’re okay,” Mirella Arana, another CSUSB nursing student, said.

Four students and their instructor and the nursing department chair plan on spending a week in South Korea visiting two campuses to give presentations and do research on combating incivility and they’re raising money to do so. They’re nearly halfway to their $2,500 goal. A group of CSUSB-Palm Desert nursing students are raising money for a research trip to South Korea. It's meant to address "incivility" in hospitals and ways to combat it in stressful situations. Full story is coming up at 5 pm on @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/qticWQN4KX — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) January 24, 2019 “As you might imagine, a trip around the world is pricey, even if only for a few days,” Muela said.

Dr. Younglee Kim, the instructor says she hopes their presentations can pique the interest of her Korean counterparts.

“We try to stimulate to do more research related to the incivility among nursing students,” she said.

Students say reaching out to nursing students there can only help improve hospital environments.

“If we can bring attention to it as students and combat it and create a culture where we’re civil to each other and treat each other with respect, and it’s not an issue, then maybe the future is a little bit brighter,” Muela said.

A Gofundme account has been created for the students and can be found here.