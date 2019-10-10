News

CSU San Bernardino campus closed due to wind power outage

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 12:14 PM PDT

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.- - Cal State University's San Bernardino campus is closed Thursday due to a precautionary power outage enacted by Southern California Edison to mitigate wildfire threats amid dry and windy conditions.

CSUSB's Palm Desert will remain open, according to the university. 

"Windy Day at CSUSB..... we are just trying to keep our Coyote Family Safe," read a tweet from CSUSB's twitter account. "Now take the time to study & do your homework"

A red flag warning will remain in effect for the Coachella Valley until 8 a.m. Friday, but will remain in effect for other areas in the Southland for longer.

Desert Hot Springs and surrounding areas are eligible for possible public safety shutoffs due to the current conditions.

 


