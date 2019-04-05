Crowd gathers in Palm Springs demanding release of Mueller's report

Crowd gathers in Palm Springs demanding

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - More than 270 rallies demanding the release of Robert Mueller's report are being held across the nation Thursday, including here in the Coachella Valley.

The movement is part of National Day of Action, declared by MoveOn.org. The #ReleaseTheReport rally is intended to unite communities together to call on Attorney General William Barr to release the special counsel's findings in the Mueller report.

Locally, an event will be held at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs. The ACLU will join with Coachella Valley cities and other organizations at 5 pm.

A redacted version of the special counsel's findings is expected later this month.