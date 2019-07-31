Criminal investigation into CCPD Chief Walker closed

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed today to News Channel 3 that the criminal investigation into Cathedral City Police Department Chief Travis Walker is closed.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed earlier in the week that they had received a case from RSO, but chose not to file criminal charges against Walker.

Meanwhile, Cathedral City officials say the internal investigation is still ongoing. On Monday, the alleged victim, Loran Candelas, filed a lawsuit against Walker. The chief has been on paid administrative leave since May.

On Friday, sexual misconduct accusations against Walker came to light when a complaint filed with the California Department of Fair Employment was obtained and published by Cindy Uken of the Uken Report. The complaint was closed on June 3 when a "right to sue" notice was issued.

The complaint detailed six to eight incidents of alleged sexual misconduct, including one instance in which Walker allegdly took his penis out and placed it in Candelas' hand.

"Chief Walker would make up reasons that he needed to see (her) in his office alone and had no choice but to comply with Chief Walker's demands," read an excerpt from the complaint. "Chief Walker would grab hands and force her to touch him. Chief Walker would also text on her personal phone from either his personal or work phone. Due to the harassment that she was suffering, (she) applied for a position at another police department."

Additionally, the complaint alleges that Walker forced himself on Candelas in October 2018 in a hotel room at the Miramonte in Indian Wells.

"He tried to pull off her clothes, he was being very aggressive and rough," reads the complaint. "Since her shoes were still on, it prevented Chief Walker from taking off her pants, but Chief Walker was able to pull down underwear, and he put himself inside her. (She) pushed him off, and she left the hotel."

Candelas' attorney, Darren Cambell, told News Channel 3 last week that his client "never, that I'm aware of, had a consensual relationship with Mr. Walker."

Candelas reported the alleged incident of abuse Indian Wells incident to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on April 30, and then to the Cathedral City Human Relations Department on May 1. Walker was placed on leave on May 2.

In a written statement to News Channel 3, Walker denied the allegations via his attorney.

"We have recently become aware, via the media," wrote Riverside attorney Saku E. Ethir."Of a DFEH complaint filed by a female employee of the Cathedral City Police Department. Chief Walker vehemently denies the allegations reported by the media. We believe in the presumption of innocence and the judicial process versus a trial by public opinion. As it pertains to the allegations, we are confident that Chief Walker's name and reputation will be cleared in the City's administrative investigation, and he looks forward to the opportunity to do so via that appropriate process."

Cathedral City Mayor Mark Carnevale originally said the internal investigation into Walker could take two to three months.

Deputy Chief Anthony Yoakum is serving as acting chief in the interim.