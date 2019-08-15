Yucaipa man accused of sexually assaulting child

Rodney Eugene Adams (Courtesy of Beaumont PD)

Rodney Eugene Adams (Courtesy of Beaumont PD)

BEAUMONT, Calif.- - Beaumont Police arrest Yucaipa man accused of sexually assaulting a child between 1998 and 2002.

Rodney Eugene Adams, 76, was arrested last Wednesday for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age, sexual penetration with foreign objects and sodomy, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Beaumont PD wrote on Facebook that their investigation into Adams began on July 2019 when a victim contacted the department and reported that they were sexually assaulted by Adams between the years of 1998 and 2002. The victim told officers that at the time of the sexual assault, they were 8-years-old.

According to the victim, Adams was a friend of their family and resided in Beaumont.

Due to the nature of these charges, authorities say there is a possibility there may be additional victims. Adams was known to have lived in Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa in the years since the alleged crime occurred.

Beaumont PD asks that anyone who believes they have been a victim or have any information about this case to contact Detective Lee of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500. If you wish to report information anonymously, you can via email at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

Adams was released Thursday on $55,000 bail, according to jail records. He is expected to appear in court on September 20.