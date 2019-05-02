Woman killed by drunk driver in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - A Burbank man is facing murder charges after killing a Glendale woman while allegedly driving under the influence in Yucca Valley.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station, the woman was struck by the vehicle Sunday, at approximately 3:04 a.m., at a parking lot on the 56300 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.

The woman, identified as Alexa Castillo, 30, of Glendale was transported to an area trauma center for multiple injuries. She was later pronounced dead at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The driver, Jose Banuelos, 31, of Burbank, remained at the scene. Banuelos was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin jail for driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm.

The case was forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office and Banuelos was arraigned on murder charges on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.