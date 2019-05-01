Woman arrested for juvenile human trafficking, child pornography production

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.- - A Twentynine Palms woman accused of human trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography was arrested Monday.

Catherine Englebrick, 40, was arrested at her residence on the 6500 Block El Rey Avenue at about 11:07 a.m. following the serving of a search and arrest warrant.

A news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Morongo Basin Station revealed that in March 2019, deputies were notified by the Department of Children and Family Services regarding the possible sexual exploitation of a minor.

A lengthy investigation revealed that in August 2018, Englebrick allegedly took nude photographs and produced a pornographic video of the underage victim. She allegedly sold the photos and video via "social media applications."

Detectives also allege that Engelbrick attempted to persuade the victim into having sex with an adult male in exchange for a "cellular phone."

Jail records reveal Englebrick has been booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. She is being held on $100,000 and is scheduled to appear at the Joshua Tree Courthouse on Thursday.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.