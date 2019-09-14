Woman arrested after allegedly driving drunk, causing major injury crash

Margo Rose Addeo

A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence, causing a crash that left injured two people.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. near the 52000 block of Eisenhower Drive in La Quinta.

Deputies said the investigation into the crash revealed that the driver of one of the vehicle, 55-year-old Margo Rose Addeo of La Quinta, was driving on Eisenhower and didn't stop at the intersection on Calle Nogales. Addeo's vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The driver and a passenger of the second vehicle were hospitalized. Addeo was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injuries and violation of probation, according to RSO.

Addeo has been booked into the Indio Jail.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department encourages all drivers not to drink and drive and encourages everyone wear their seatbelt. Call 911 to report drunk drivers.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, at (760) 863-8990, or they can call anonymous tips at (760) 341-STOP (7867).