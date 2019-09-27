Wanted man who led police on pursuit that sparked brush fire arrested

Rayder Johnson (Courtesy of the Beaumont Police Department)

A wanted man who led officers on a pursuit that caused a brush fire back in May has been arrested.

Rayder Johnson, 49, of Cherry Valley was originally wanted on a felony warrant for a domestic violence and kidnapping case, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

On May 29, Johnson of Cherry Valley, led police on a high-speed pursuit after he failed to yield when an officer attempted an investigative stop, Beaumont PD wrote. The pursuit ended on the Johnathan Avenue and Bridge Street in Cherry Valley where Johnson drove a white Ford Mustang through a fence, crashing into a fence. Police say the crash started a spark fire while Johnson and a passenger fled on foot.

Beaumont PD conducted a search of the area with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Helicopter. They weren't able to locate Johnson but found the female passenger hiding in an outbuilding on the property.

Detectives were able to locate Johnson months later, and he was arrested Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of W. Ramsey Street in Banning, according to police. Jail records show he is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $50,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

