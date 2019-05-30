Former Palm Springs Power player found guilty of three sexual assault charges

INDIO, Calif.- - Jurors reached a verdict Thursday in the trial of a former Palm Springs Power baseball player accused of raping a 20-year-old unconscious woman nearly five years ago.

Trent William Pell was found guilty of attempted rape, guilty of assault with attempt to commit rape of an unconscious woman, and guilty of sexual battery.

Pell was found not guilty of rape.

According to a declaration filed in support of an arrest warrant, on June 16, 2014, at a get-together in the 81800 block of Sandy Court in Indio, several witnesses walked into a room at the Sandy Court home and saw Pell, now 26, having sex with the victim ``while she was passed out.''

The woman "drank heavily'' that afternoon and didn't wake up when the witnesses entered the room, Indio Police Cpl. Leonardo Perafan wrote.

After the attack, Pell left his cell phone and wallet -- which contained identifying information -- at the scene and fled to his native Michigan, according to Perafan.

Later, Indio police worked with Michigan authorities to find Pell, who is charged with one count each of raping an unconscious victim, raping an intoxicated victim, assault with intent to rape and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Pell said that after the incident, he was advised by Andrew Starke, the president of the Palm Springs Power, that there was a threat on his life from the ``Portuguese mafia.'' Starke gave Pell $800 and a rental car and told him to leave town, prosecutors said.

Gary Kaufman, Pell's defense attorney, insisted Pell was not guilty of what he was being charged with, and told jurors they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Pell had committed rape.

Deputy District Attorney Brijida Rodarte said it was clear from witness statements and Pell's own DNA found on the victim's breast that he had, in fact, committed the crime.

"The defendant himself told his mother, `there was a sexual assault investigation, I was part of it,'' Rodarte said.

Pell -- who's from Eaton Rapids -- was a senior infielder and outfielder for Oakland University in Rochester, according to the university's athletics website. He was in the Coachella Valley playing for the Palm Springs Power, part of the Southern California Collegiate Baseball League, which recruits college athletes to play baseball in June and July.

Shortly after the alleged attack, Pell was released by the Power "for disciplinary reasons,'' according to Starke.