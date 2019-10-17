Two wanted in connection with Banning murder

Abel Edward Martinez Jr and Ashley Marie Phillips

Police announced they are searching for two persons of interest in the murder of a 25-year-old man in Banning last week.

The Banning Police Department are searching for Ashley Marie Phillips, 26, of Banning, and Abel Edward Martinez Jr., 23, of Beaumont in connection with the shooting death of Mark Anthony Fisher, 25, on the night of Oct. 7, 2019. in the 1200 block of Wyte Way..

"He got shot 3 times in the face. And one in the chest," said Fisher's father, Michael Fisher. "They walked up to him to make sure he was dead. Put one in his chest."

Fisher's family told News Channel 3 he was a father of two boys ages 2 and 5.

The Banning Police Department urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martinez or Phillips to contact 9-1-1 immediately. Martinez is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Fisher's family is raising money to cover his funeral expenses. If you'd like to help, click here.