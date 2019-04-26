Two men shot in Indio

MGN Online

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Indio Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. on the 82100 block of Valencia Street, just east of Monroe Street.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, confirmed the two men have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No word on the severity of their injuries.

Guitron said there is no immediate threat to public safety in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Valley Crimestoppers at 760 341-7867. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

This shooting comes less than 24 hours after at a home in Desert Hot Springs. Police arrested to Indio residents in relation to that shooting.

