Two men, juvenile arrested in Coachella warrant sweep

COACHELLA, Calif. - Three suspects were taken into custody Monday night following a warrant sweep in Coachella.

The operation led to the arrests of 18-year-old Coachella resident Jose Montes, 21-year-old Coachella resident Gerardo Reyes, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Montes and Reyes were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery, while the juvenile was arrested for conspiracy, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Reyes was booked into Indio jail. He is now free on $30,000 bail, according to county jail records.

Montes and the 16-year-old were booked into Indio Juvenile Hall.

Last night, multiple residents called into the News Channel 3 newsroom reporting heavy police presence near the area of Avenue 49 and Frederick Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, warrants were served at four locations:

84000 block of Capitola Avenue

84000 block of Malibu Avenue

84000 block of Meadows Lane

51000 block of Frederick Street.

The warrants were executed in a joint effort from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's S.W.A.T. team.

