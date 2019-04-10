Crime

Two men arrested after officers find heroin during traffic stop



Posted: Apr 09, 2019 05:50 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 09, 2019 05:50 PM PDT

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City police arrest two men after allegedly finding heroin inside their vehicle.

Uriel Delacruz-Rodriguez, 21, and Alejandro Rocha, 27, both from Cathedral City, were arrested following a traffic stop near Whispering Palms Trail. and Baristo Road on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to CCPD, officers originally stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was found to be unlicensed and the vehicle was towed. While checking the vehicle at the impound, officers found approximately 2.36 pounds of heroin inside.

Delacruz-Rodriguez and Rocha were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. Both are booked at Indio Jail, each on $200,000 bail. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

