Two charged in wolf mask robbery at Palm Desert ATM

(Left)Marco Hernandez, the gun and masked allegedly used (middle), & Joshua Stratton (Right)

(Left)Marco Hernandez, the gun and masked allegedly used (middle), & Joshua Stratton (Right)

INDIO, Calif.- - Two men who allegedly took part in an armed robbery at a Palm Desert ATM were charged with multiple felonies today, including robbery and burglary.

Marco Hernandez, 24, of Palm Desert, and Joshua Stratton, 37, of Desert Hot Springs, are accused in the Monday afternoon robbery at an ATM in the 74900 block of Country Club Drive.

According to sheriff's Investigator Armando Munoz, at around 2:40 p.m., one of the men allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint while wearing a Halloween-style werewolf mask, "took an undisclosed amount of money'' from the victim and fled the scene.

Munoz said the victim was not harmed during the holdup.

Deputies did not disclose what led them to identify Hernandez and Stratton as suspects but said Hernandez was arrested Tuesday, when law enforcement served a search warrant at a home in the 77700 block of Michigan Drive in Palm Desert.

Stratton was arrested Wednesday at a home in the 65900 block of Cahuilla Drive in Desert Hot Springs, where investigators found "evidence connected to the robbery,'' as well as "an illegal assault rifle,'' Munoz said. The rifle was not the firearm used in the ATM robbery.

Both men pleaded not guilty during a Friday afternoon arraignment in Indio and are due back in court Dec. 5 for a felony settlement conference.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15