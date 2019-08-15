Two arrested in Desert Hot Springs hammer attack

A man and woman accused of attacking two people with a hammer in Desert Hot Springs remain in custody Wednesday.

Benjamin Welton, 34, and Tanisha Griffin, 43, were arrested on Aug. 7 in connection to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon two days earlier in the 12300 block of Palm Drive, according to Detective Chris Tooth of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Tooth wrote that surveillance footage showed two people were struck in the head with a hammer during the altercation.

Welton was taken to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Griffin was taken to the same facility on suspicion of six felonies, including drug sales, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and vehicle theft, along with multiple traffic-related misdemeanor charges, jail records show.

Welton is being held in lieu of $1 million bail while Griffin remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.