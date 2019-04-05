Two arrested for child endangerment in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.- - Two arrested for child endangerment after authorities find five-year-old living in unsafe conditions.

Rodney Berry, 29, and Shaquetta Turner, 29 were arrested Tuesday night by deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin station.

According to SBCSD, deputies were originally called to the 73000 block of Sunnyslope Drive in Twentynine Palms Tuesday evening for a report that a person was illegally hooking up to a neighbor’s power source.

The reporting party told deputies that a child might be living inside the residence without access to running water. Deputies went to check out the house but at the time no one was inside the suspect's residence.

At around 11:30 p.m., deputies returned to the residence and made contact with Berry and Turner. Deputies learned that a five-year-old child was living with them and conducted a welfare check.

Inside the residence, deputies saw rotting food throughout the residence, marijuana, broken glass pipes authorities say are commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and other dangerous items scattered throughout the residence easily accessible to the child.

Berry and Turner were arrested for felony child endangerment and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, with their bail set at $100,000.00.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.