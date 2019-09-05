Two arrested for alleged murder of 21-year-old in Cathedral City

Christian Isiah Jimenez & Merisa Robinson (Courtesy of CCPD )

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The Cathedral City Police Department announced they have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in August.

Christian Isiah Jimenez, 20, of San Bernardino and Merisa Robinson, 19, of Needles were arrested Tuesday at approximately 8:45 p.m. at a residence in Needles, according to the CCPD. Jimenez and Robinson were identified as the suspects in the murder of Alberto Rafael Sosa Alvarez, 21, on the night of August 19, 2019 in the 68300 Block of Madrid Road.

Officers said they found Alvarez on the street/sidewalk with an undetermined number of gunshots to his body. Detectives attempted life-saving measures until Alvarez was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than two hours later

Report on homicide

CCPD says their "comprehensive homicide investigation" included identifying and finding people involved in the incident, whether they were witnesses or persons of interest. Initially, there were no witnesses or involved parties at the scene when officers arrived. With the assist of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office - Gang Impact Team, which includes multiple different agencies, detectives were able to identify Jimenez as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Jimenez was arrested for murder and is being held on $1,000,000 bail. Robinson was arrested for accessory to murder/harboring a known felon and is being held on $500,000 bail amount.

Both suspects have been booked into the Riverside County Jail and are each scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.