Two arrested after illegal marijuana grow operation bust in east valley

Raid at illegal marijuana grow operation leads to arrest of two

Authorities confiscate thousands of marijuana plants, over a dozen guns, and ammunition from three illegal grow operations in the east valley.

According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies and investigators conducted three search warrants Thursday morning warrants in the unincorporated area of North Shore and Indio Hills.

RSO writes that search warrants were served at the 97500 and 97700 block of Avenue 70th in North Shore. Another warrant was served at the 28000 block of Hotwell Road in Indio Hills. The warrants resulted in deputies confiscating 1606 marijuana plants, three shotguns, 5 rifles, six handguns, and a large amount of ammunition.

Adolfo Garcia Jr., 27, of Thermal and Gerardo Chica Cabrera, 39, of Mecca, were arrested after deputies determined they had a role in the illegal grow operation. Both have been booked in the Indio Detention Center.

Garcia faces charges of illegal possession of an assault rifle while Cabrera faces charges of alteration of serial number on rifle and illegal marijuana cultivation. According to jail records, each is being held on $10,000 bail and are expected to appear in court on September 3.

Deputies and investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Thermal Station Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District, Coachella Community Action Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, and Marijuana Eradication Team participated in the execution of the warrants.

"This operation was initiated by deputies to combat the ongoing problem of illegal marijuana cultivation sites throughout Riverside County," writes RSO Sergeant Sal Gonzalez.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation can contact the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District at (760)863-8990.