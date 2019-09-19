Two 18-year-olds accused of attempted murder in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.- - Joshua Hill, 18, and Branden Smith, 18, both from Twentynine Palms were arrested for the attempted murder of a man earlier this month in Twentynine Palms.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station, on Friday, Sept. 6, deputies received reports of attempted murder on the 72000 block of Wildcat Way.

Deputies say the victim was sitting in his front porch with his wife when Hill arrived and challenged him to a fight. The victim refused and Hill allegedly shot at the victim, nearly striking the victim.

Hill was arrested in Palm Springs by detectives. According to jail records, Hill was arrested at Desert Regional Medical Center on Sept. 11. He has been booked into the Morongo Basin Jail in Joshua Tree, where he remains held on $1,000,000 bail.

Evidence linked Smith to the crime as well, according to the Sheriff's Department. A search warrant was served on Persia Avenue in Twentynine Palms on Tuesday, where detectives found and arrested Smith.

According to jail records, Smith was also booked at the Morongo Basin Jail. Smith is being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

No other details have been released on the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.