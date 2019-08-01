Crime

Three Coachella armed robbery suspects arrested

Woman and two boys face charges

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 06:40 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:40 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - Three people were in police custody Thursday morning accused of stealing alcohol from a Coachella store and firing a gun inside the business.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies told KESQ News Channel 3 a woman and two boys walked into a business at Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street shortly after midnight Thursday.

They were looking for free beer.

Police say one of the suspects fired a gun into the store's ceiling after a clerk had tried to stop them from escaping.

All three got away but were later arrested at 2:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries