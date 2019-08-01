Three Coachella armed robbery suspects arrested
Woman and two boys face charges
COACHELLA, Calif. - Three people were in police custody Thursday morning accused of stealing alcohol from a Coachella store and firing a gun inside the business.
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies told KESQ News Channel 3 a woman and two boys walked into a business at Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street shortly after midnight Thursday.
They were looking for free beer.
Police say one of the suspects fired a gun into the store's ceiling after a clerk had tried to stop them from escaping.
All three got away but were later arrested at 2:30 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15