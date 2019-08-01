Three Coachella armed robbery suspects arrested

COACHELLA, Calif. - Three people were in police custody Thursday morning accused of stealing alcohol from a Coachella store and firing a gun inside the business.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies told KESQ News Channel 3 a woman and two boys walked into a business at Avenue 52 and Cesar Chavez Street shortly after midnight Thursday.

They were looking for free beer.

Police say one of the suspects fired a gun into the store's ceiling after a clerk had tried to stop them from escaping.

All three got away but were later arrested at 2:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.