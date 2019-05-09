Thermal man pleads not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting teen
A Thermal man pleaded not guilty today to charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager.
Elit Barroso Miranda, 36, is charged with one count of kidnapping with intent to rape and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, including a kidnapping enhancement, according to court records.
Miranda was arrested Monday in the 88000 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal after sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor, according to Riverside County sheriff's deputies.
He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest, although it was not immediately clear why.
According to court documents, the alleged victim "disclosed separate incidents'' of sexual assault, as well as the kidnapping. No other details were released, although the alleged crimes occurred between April 22 and May 3, according to the court records.
Miranda remains jailed in Indio in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due back in court May 17.
