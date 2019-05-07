Theft suspect arrested in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

MGN

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a theft suspected in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, near Indio Hills, Monday evening.

William Powers, 42, was arrested on the 26000 block of Dollar Road after authorities served a warrant in relation to a theft Powers was wanted for.

No other information has been released by RSO, a number of viewers called the newsroom reported seeing SWAT vehicles and a helicopter in the area.

Later in the evening, at around 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., authorities were in the area of Robert Road and Via Pared in Thousand Palms investigating thefts related to Powers' arrest.

