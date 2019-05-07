Theft suspect arrested in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a theft suspected in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, near Indio Hills, Monday evening.
William Powers, 42, was arrested on the 26000 block of Dollar Road after authorities served a warrant in relation to a theft Powers was wanted for.
No other information has been released by RSO, a number of viewers called the newsroom reported seeing SWAT vehicles and a helicopter in the area.
Later in the evening, at around 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., authorities were in the area of Robert Road and Via Pared in Thousand Palms investigating thefts related to Powers' arrest.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15