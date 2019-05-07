Crime

Theft suspect arrested in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 11:37 PM PDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 11:59 PM PDT

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a theft suspected in Unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, near Indio Hills, Monday evening.

William Powers, 42, was arrested on the 26000 block of Dollar Road after authorities served a warrant in relation to a theft Powers was wanted for.

No other information has been released by RSO, a number of viewers called the newsroom reported seeing SWAT vehicles and a helicopter in the area.

Later in the evening, at around 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., authorities were in the area of Robert Road and Via Pared in Thousand Palms investigating thefts related to Powers' arrest.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries