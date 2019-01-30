Teen arrested for alleged armed robbery at Spotlight 29 Casino

Alexandra Pierce - KESQ & CBS Local 2

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella was robbed at gunpoint early today, triggering a brief car chase that ended with the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect, Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Deputies responding to a 3:05 a.m. call of an armed robbery at the casino spotted the suspected getaway vehicle and began following it. Soon after the pursuit began, the suspect crashed the vehicle into a center median and was taken into custody on suspicion of armed robbery, evading police with wanton disregard for public safety and possession of controlled substances for sale.

It is not clear what substances were found on the suspect, who was allegedly armed with a handgun.

The teen, whose name was withheld, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution prior to being booked into juvenile hall.

No other injuries were reported.