Crime

Teen accused of causing $20,000 in damages to golf course

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 10:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:42 PM PDT

BEAUMONT, Calif.- - A teenager faces felony charges after being accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages to a Beaumont golf course.

The Beaumont Police Department says they received reports of vandalism to the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon on Saturday. Employees told police that an off-road vehicle was driven across the turf on the course, causing approximately $20,000 in damages to the golf course.

The investigation led police to determine that the vandalism was connected to person at a residence within the 35000 block of Byron Trail, an area right next to the course.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the residence and recovered a four-wheel-drive off-road motorcycle that was taken as evidence. Additionally, police revealed that witnesses and surveillance video from the area identified a 14-year-old juvenile was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The 14-year-old is pending charges for felony vandalism with the juvenile court, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries