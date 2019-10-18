Teen accused of causing $20,000 in damages to golf course

Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont (Courtesy of https://tukwetcanyon.com )

BEAUMONT, Calif.- - A teenager faces felony charges after being accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages to a Beaumont golf course.

The Beaumont Police Department says they received reports of vandalism to the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon on Saturday. Employees told police that an off-road vehicle was driven across the turf on the course, causing approximately $20,000 in damages to the golf course.

The investigation led police to determine that the vandalism was connected to person at a residence within the 35000 block of Byron Trail, an area right next to the course.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the residence and recovered a four-wheel-drive off-road motorcycle that was taken as evidence. Additionally, police revealed that witnesses and surveillance video from the area identified a 14-year-old juvenile was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The 14-year-old is pending charges for felony vandalism with the juvenile court, according to the Beaumont Police Department.