Teen accused of causing $20,000 in damages to golf course
BEAUMONT, Calif.- - A teenager faces felony charges after being accused of causing thousands of dollars in damages to a Beaumont golf course.
The Beaumont Police Department says they received reports of vandalism to the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon on Saturday. Employees told police that an off-road vehicle was driven across the turf on the course, causing approximately $20,000 in damages to the golf course.
The investigation led police to determine that the vandalism was connected to person at a residence within the 35000 block of Byron Trail, an area right next to the course.
On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the residence and recovered a four-wheel-drive off-road motorcycle that was taken as evidence. Additionally, police revealed that witnesses and surveillance video from the area identified a 14-year-old juvenile was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident.
The 14-year-old is pending charges for felony vandalism with the juvenile court, according to the Beaumont Police Department.
