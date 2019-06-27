Suspect, possibly armed, barricaded in Yucca Valley residence

Law Enforcement in the area (Courtesy of David Crawshaw )

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in a Yucca Valley neighborhood as a man barricaded themselves inside a residence.

Viewers have reported seeing SWAT units, the bomb squad, and numerous deputies in the area of Warren Vista Road and Buena Vista Road.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed authorities are still negotiating with the suspect, who may be armed. The spokesperson also confirmed there was initially a female inside the home with the suspect, no word on whether she was able to get out of the home.

Due to the situation still being active, information on the incident remains limited.

The owner of the property told News Channel 3 that the suspect is a tenant of that neighborhood.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.