Suspect in two valley bank robberies arrested

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 04:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:53 PM PDT

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced they have arrested a suspect in two of the three bank robberies that have occurred in the past week.

Christopher Franco, 43, of Indio, was arrested Wednesday night at the City Center Motel on the 83500 block of Indio Boulevard.

RSO said Franco was identified as the suspect in the bank robberies at the Rabobank on Cook Street last Friday and the Pacific Premier Bank on Fred Waring Drive this past Monday.

According to jail records, Franco is facing two charges of 2nd-degree robbery and parole violation. He has been booked in Indio Jail and being held on no bail. Franco is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators said they are not currently looking for any more suspects in connection with these two robberies, however, the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Jose Munoz at (760) 836-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760 341-7867.  

An RSO spokesperson confirmed that Franco is not a suspect in the armed robbery at the Wells Fargo near 'the River' that occurred on June 10. Authorities have shared very limited details on the suspect's description, only releasing that he is an "adult male" with a "covering" over his face. That suspect remains on the loose.

