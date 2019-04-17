Suspect in 2017 Stein Mart burglary arrested after DNA match

Manuel Jaime

Manuel Jaime

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A suspect in a commercial burglary that occurred in 2017 has been arrested.

Manuel Jaime, 40, of Mecca was arrested Tuesday evening in relation to a burglary at the Stein Mart in La Quinta on Oct. 4, 2017. According to the La Quinta Police Department, over $2,800 in merchandise was stolen. The store also suffered over $900 in damages.

LQPD officials said blood on the exit door of the store was collected and a DNA match led investigators to Jaime.

Officers contacted Jaime at his residence in Mecca. After an interview with officers, Jaime was arrested on charges of felony commercial burglary.

He has been booked into Indio Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail. Jaime is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.