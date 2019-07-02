Suspect arrested after shooting near El Paseo

MGN Online

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect accused in a shooting near El Paseo Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. on the 73800 block of Larrea Street in Palm Desert. When deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to determine that a man had shot at a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle shot at had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies searched the area and were able to locate and detain a suspect. Authorities do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

