Surveillance video captures thief taking off with bike

Surveillance video captures thief taking

Surveillance video captured a thief brazenly walking into a Palm Desert garage and steal an electric bike with the owner only a few feet away.

The incident happened on June 1 at around 6:30 a.m. The homeowner, David Meeks said he was only around the corner trimming the hedges when it happened, but he didn't realize until 2 days later.

After reviewing surveillance video, Meeks told News Channel 3 the thief had driven past his property a few times before walking straight into the garage and taking off on a new ride.

"I don't feel sorry for myself. I feel sorry for other people that he's going to maybe perhaps victimize at some point in the future and so you blast his name over social media or you blast him on TV and somebody recognizes him. Maybe he can get a little bit of punishment," Meeks said.

Other neighbors in the area tell us they're also recent victims of similar theft.

If you recognize the man in the footage or are a victim yourself, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department urges you to contact them with any information. The Palm Desert Sheriff's Station number is 760-836-1600.